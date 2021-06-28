Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Monday, elected the Anambra state Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Chief Uche Ugwuoji, as its flag bearer for the state Nov. 6 poll.

Ugwuoji emerged unopposed in a primary poll held at Awka in line with the party constitution and electoral guidelines, and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC).

The National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, represented by Dr Obiora Ifoh and other National Executives of the party, commended the party delegates for good conduct.

He assured that the party was positioned to win the main election due to its good manifestoes, popularity, and calibre’s of members.

Accepting his nomination, Ugwuoji, who is also the State Chairman of ZLP, promised to offer Anambra state good governance including improved workers welfare, basic amenities and others, if elected as governor.