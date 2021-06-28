Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party National Youth Movement, Abia State Chapter is hereby urging Abia youths to take advantage of the current Independent National Election Commission (INEC) registration exercise to register for their personal Voters Card (PVC).

According to the group, the PVC qualifies and gives the youths the opportunity to choose their best candidates for accountable leadership during elections.

The Youth movement also advises Abia youths who are residing outside Abia to consider coming back home to register especially those that are students of higher institutions. Registering and voting are major steps at ensuring that quality and credible people are elected to enhance and drive the change that we the youths and young people desire.

Register to be able to exercise your franchise

This message was brought to you by the People Democratic Party National Youths Movement Abia State Chapter.

Signed: Chairman

Comrade Nnaji Obed Asiegbu.

Secretary:

Comrade Ikechukwu Iroha

Publicity Secretary:

Comrade Emeka Ebere