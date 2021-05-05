Advertisement

With the tension of possible arrest of Reverend Father Mbaka by the Nigerian security operative, on the rise in the south eastern state of Enugu, and the streets of Enugu State gradually being filled by angry protesters, the Catholic cleric is reported to have located and may make a press statement soon.

The fear of Rev Mbaka’s disappearance was rumored in the early morning hours of today following his unavailability at the Adoration Grounds where he is normally present – to attend to followers and parishioners.

The fear was worsened following speculation that the Nigerian security operatives may have abducted the Reverend late last night.

According to a source, “Fada Mbaka has been located. The jubilant crowd that has been demonstrating since morning just passed my Enugu office chanting *Daddy oyooyoo* I was told he was found within the Holy ghost cathedral premises.The reason for his two days absence yet unknown“.

Meanwhile, the DSS has made a public statement indicating the Reverend Father was not in their custody.

