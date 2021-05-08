Advertisement

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Ntighauzo Amairi Progressives has lauded Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s infrastructural stride, describing as unprecedented in the history of Abia State.

In a statement signed by its President, Adindu Johnson, the group explains that some projects such as Agalaba Ring Road, are legacies that will outlive decades after the governor’s reign.

The group said it is appreciative of the governor’s benevolence which has immensely benefited sons and daughters of the community.

While the group prays for the governor’s intervention on the road linking Ukpakiri-Abayi- Ntighauzo and other neighbouring communities, it prays that the governor considers sons and daughters of the community for key appointments in his government.

It will be recalled that the road is a feeder road that links some Abia communities with some Akwa Ibom communities.

The group also thanked the governor for his support and cordial relationship with one their sons, member representing Obingwa East State Constituency and the leader of Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu.

Ntighauzo Amairi Progressives earnestly prays for God’s continued guidance and protection to the governor and his family.