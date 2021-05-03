Advertisement

The Ecological fund is an intervention facility established to address the ecological problems ravaging the communities across the country.

It was established in 1981 through the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc.) Act Cap 16 LFN 1990. Since then, it has passed through some modifications to wit; Decree 36 of 1984, Decree 104 of 1992 (both amendments) and further modified by virtue of the Allocation of Revenue Federation Account, etc. (Modification) Order of 8th of July, 2002 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

As provided in Section 2(3) of the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc.) Act Cap 16 LFN 1990, the main aim of the fund is for the amelioration of ecological problems in any part of Nigeria.

The following are the core mandates of the Ecological Fund Office;

Reduce ecological problems nationwide to the barest minimum Facilitate quality and effective implementation of projects Judicious and equitable utilization of the Fund Effective management of Ecological Fund Projects.

Through the years, the Ecological Fund Office [EFO] has continued to deliver on its mandate. It is evidenced through the photo-story showcased by 247ureports.com below tallying activities for the month of January 2021.

Presented below are photographs from Erosion Control And Road Improvement Works Along 3.8km Enugu Eke-Ogui- Eke- Eke Market Obodo Amankwo-Oma Eke Road Project, Udi Lga, Enugu State – 4th Jan., 2021

Photo of project Image 1 of 7 Erosion Control And Road Improvement Works Along 3.8km Enugu Eke-Ogui- Eke- Eke Market Obodo Amankwo-Oma Eke Road Project, Udi Lga, Enugu State – 4th Jan., 2021

Presented below are photographs from Construction Of Reinforced Concrete Drainages And Land Reclamation Works At Suleja – 14th Jan., 2021

Presented below are photographs from Construction Of Hydraulic Structures, Road Improvement Works And Emergency Surface Protection Works On The Eroded And Reclaimed Earthwork Along Tudun Wada, Karshi Road (Phase I & Ii) Abuja – 14th Jan., 2021

Presented below are photographs from Erosion And Flood Control Works At Patigi Town (Phase I) Kwara State – 22nd Jan., 2021

Presented below are photographs from Ondo Township Erosion Control Works At Ondo Town, Ondo State – January 26, 2021

Presented below are photographs from Erosion Control And Channelization In Akoko North West L.G.A – 26th Jan., 2021

Presented below are photographs from Repairs Of Embankment Failures At Leadership Training Centre Sea School, Apapa Lagos (Fed. Min Of Youth Sports Devt), Lagos State – 28th Jan., 2021

Presented below are photographs from Ecological Challenges At The Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State – 28th Jan., 2021

Stay tuned for photo story of February 2021 and March 2021.