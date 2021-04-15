Advertisement

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that a recent appointee, Hon. Dr. Dayyabu Chiroma into the governing council of the Federal Polytechnic at Shendam, Plateau State has rejected the appointment.

The rejection was made through a letter dated April 12, 2021 addressed to the Federal Ministry of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and signed by Hon. Dr. Dayyabu Chiroma.

Dr. Chiroma congratulated the administration for finding him worthy of the position out of the five [5] million Bauchi indigenes. He then turned the offer down citing his loyalty to the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

