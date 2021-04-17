Advertisement

A police orderly attached to Mr Shoban Tikari, Chairman of Takum local government council of Taraba, was on Saturday killed by suspected bandits who opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle in Dogo-Gawa village in Takum LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased policeman was of the 67 Mobile Police Squadron, located in the area.

Tikari, who confirmed the attack, said the militia, in their numbers, launched an attack on his motorcade while on his way to Takum, claiming the life of the deceased in the process.

The chairman, who declined giving the name of the deceased, called on the Federal government to deploy more security personnel to the area.

Takum and Wukari councils, in southern Taraba have in recent times witnessed a surge of bandit attacks leading to death of civilians and security personnel.