Advertisement

… Don’t Push Us To The Wall

The youth wing of the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has warned the Nigerian Government to immediately avoid the repeat of the 1967-70 genocide against Ndigbo which saw the death of over 3 million of innocent lives from the old Eastern Nigeria.

The National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka issued the warning on Thursday against the backdrop of the deployment of military operation in Ohaji Egbema and Oguta axis in Imo state, calling for the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers deployed in the area to forestall the repeat of the historic genocide.

Advertisement

Comrade Igboayaka while fielding questions from newsmen in Owerri after an emergency security meeting of the body noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and Aso Rock cabals are the cause of the sudden surge of insecurity in Nigeria.

“It’s regrettable that former IGP, former Police Commissioner, former Chief of Army Staff and other security officers who conspired in Owerri prison break are still walking freely while innocent Igbo youths are being arrested arbitrarily,” Igboayaka noted.

“The Nigerian government under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and certain Aso Rock cabals are about to awaken the sleeping lions in Igbo land. Igbos have been the foremost ethnic group that have tried to maintain peace and unity in Nigeria even with all the provocations but our peaceful gestures shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“Ndigbo have provided every arsenal to build the present Nigeria right from 1960 till date, but the external force from the British Government have deceived the Fulani political extraction who think they can upturn the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to satisfy their political profiteers at ‘Queen Chamber Cabals’.

“We’re not at war with the Nigerian government, but since 1970 after the end of Nigeria genocidal war against Biafrans, the Nigerian government have always provoked Ndigbo to war,” Igboayaka recounted.

“The use of Army and police to maim, kill, intimidate and subdue Ndigbo as it is currently going on in Ohaji/Oguta must stop immediately. Any further provocation, harassment of Ndigbo in Ohaji/Oguta will resort to self-defense by every means necessary by Igbo youths all over Alaigbo,” Igboayaka declared.

“I therefore advise the action governor cum pan-Igbo governor, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the Chief Security Officer of Imo State to quickly intervene in this wicked and undemocratic act from the federal government going on in Ohaji/Oguta as he did in Orlu last time to maintain peace and save the life of Igbo youths who will take over leadership mantle from him in the future,” Igboayaka appealed.

Comrade Igboayaka also advised the State Security Service(SSS) Imo State Command to admonish the Nigerian Government that the only way to maintain peace and adequate security in Ohaji/Oguta is to withdraw the army, and also take the early advice from Ohanaeze Youth Council which proposed granting Amnesty to members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and integrate them into the mainstream of the newly launched Ebubeagu security outfit.