The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, have pledged to collaborate on the development of energy inter-conversion and storage as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic development and transformation.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, made the commitment during a visit by members of the University Council, led by the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Hon. Justice Pearl Enejere (rtd).

Mallam Kyari, who welcomed the University Management to the NNPC challenged them to always champion the development and transformation of their local communities through research and innovation.

“It is high time universities connected to the world. It is also high time researches left the drawing board and came to work for the communities. Let us see how some of your abilities can be put to use for the common good of us all,” the GMD stated.

He said the Corporation was ready to collaborate with the university in the area of energy transition and renewable energy, which were key features of the Corporation’s new business focus.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lawal Bilbis, called on both parties to serve as catalyst for development so as to provide lasting solutions to nation’s energy problems.

He commended the GMD on his stewardship so far, especially in the area of transparency and accountability which he said, have engendered a positive transformation in the Corporation and the Nigerian oil and gas industry at large.

“NNPC is being transformed, we are seeing the NNPC of our dream. I believe if other sectors of the economy are doing like NNPC, Nigeria would work for all of us,” the Vice Chancellor added.