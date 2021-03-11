His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed today participated fully at the meeting of the PDP Governor’s Forum and National Working Committee of People’s Democratic Party PDP at Sokoto State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.
In attendance were Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa , former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, former President of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara, Ben Ayade Cross River and Samuel Ortom of Benue.
Others are Governors Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Author Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deputy Governor of Adamawa.
The reconciliation committee however met with the PDP Governors Forum where discussion party affairs held.