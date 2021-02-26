Advertisement

The Management and staff of ECKLEEN INTEGRATED SERVICES NIG.LTD has condemned in strong terms the unwarranted and unreasonable attack on the Person of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

In a statement, endorsed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer ECKLEEN INTEGRATED SERVICES Engr Uzoma Onuoha noted that his Company alone has completed about 13 road Projects under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and presently working on 9 new roads and wondered why Senator Smart Adeyemi should gather such evil courage to speak such evil against the performing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who has distinguished himself in all spheres of life.

ENGR.UZOMA ONUOHA described as quite shameful and purely debasing that Senator Smart Adeyemi who before now had been assumed to be intellectually developed and sane, could bring himself so low in a manner that suggest him to be morally bankrupt.

He wondered why a man occupying such exalted office as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic could use the floor of the senate,a supposed sacred Chamber to disparage a vibrant, Scholarly and results-Oriented Governor Okezie Ikpeazu whose signature Infrastructurally and other wise is second to none.

Engr Uzoma Onuoha noted that Abians all over the world have taken noted of this unwarranted attack and unprovoked effrontery and are immediately demanding apologies from the said Senator Adeyemi at the Floor of the red Chambers.