Advertisement

APC In Lagos Will Not Let You Down, Obasa Tells Party Supporters

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has promised that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, will never disregard its members and supporters.

Obasa, who made the promise this when he received the APC Women in Barracks (Lagos West branch) who paid him an end-of-the-year visit, also urged members of the party to continue to work in party’s overall interest and success.

Advertisement

The women led by Mrs. V. Ayadi from the Ikeja Cantonment and Sunny Orbunde, a youth leader, had sought for more recognition beyond the period of elections as well as jobs for their wards.

In his response, the Speaker urged the women to see whatever they do as being in the interest and for the success of the party.

He also promised to inform the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that the group exists within the APC.

“I have listened to all that you have said and from it all, I know you are staunch members of our great party. You have been very helpful and supportive in previous elections and I want to say kudos.

“We are all party members and open to ideas and directions from those we represent in our various capacities. Our success is always collective in the interest of our great party.

“I am sure everyone has a willingness to be good and do good, but sometimes, challenges that we do not see or envisage do not give us the opportunity to meet our overall desires.

“But we will continue to do the best we can, reach out to as many people as we humanly can and ensure that that Lagosians enjoy democratic dividends,” the Speaker said.

“As a party, we will make sure we do everything to appease you and work to make sure we deliver the dividends of democracy.

“So you just have to bear with us and endure. You are working for the party and we know your importance.

“Since this relationship has been established, I know we may not be able to meet all the time, but once in a while, we would. You can always invite us to join your activities and if you have important information and ideas to share with us, please do not hesitate,” he told the women.

He assured the group of adequate recognition going forward.

Concerning employment, Speaker Obasa noted that the government cannot provide all the jobs needed by residents of the state.

He, however, noted that the government has a duty to provide the environment for jobs just as he urged parents to encourage their wards to equip themselves with alternatives in the form of trades and vocations.

This, he said, would make them hard-working and self-sufficient and less attracted towards white-collar jobs which have no guarantee.

He noted that many globally-acclaimed businesses started small and were handed over to children who expanded them by applying their capabilities which they got by being educated.

“You need two things to get successful in life. One is to pray to God and the other is to be hardworking,” he said.