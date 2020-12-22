Advertisement

A mother of three, Mrs Chinyere Uzowulu has cried for help over her husband, Afam Uzowulu alleged vandalism.

Mr Uzowulu, a retired Depot Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and owner of Victoria Gardens Hotel GRA Enugu was reported to have carried out the destruction on Friday with thugs while the police and other security agencies called for intervention didn’t come.

Chinyere, who addressed journalists shortly after conducting them round the vandalised duplex located at No 1/3 Uzowulu Street New GRA, Enugu, disclosed that she has Appealed the lower Court judgement challenging the legality of his divorce and vacation with children from house.

She said that the case is pending before the Supreme Court, in Case No SC/CV/895/2020.

While describing the destruction of the residence where she lives with his kids in a matter that was in court as unlawful, regretted that thugs backed by Nigerian Police Force carried out the vandalism in her absence on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The mother of three stated categorically that she didn’t had any police case with her husband, while maintained that the house she lives with her children is a family house.

She said that trouble started when “he voluntary left the house in 2012 after demanding for 50% of my earnings as condition for peace. When I refused he went to court for divorce and vacation of I and his three kids from the house. I opposed it because I financially contributed to the building of house. I am also challenging his both divorce and sending the kids to street.”

The mother of three who showed journalists a court stay of execution of lower court order which granted him divorce and vacation order, said that all her belongings and that of his children whom he abandoned for eight years now were completely destroyed and looted.

“I am calling on Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State and Civil Society Organisations fighting for the right of women and children to come to my aid as the police in the state had compromised and allowed his impunity reign. My life and life of my children have been exposed to danger,” she cried

While accusing the police in Enugu State of compromise, Chinyere said that some days back, her estranged husband had sent her text messages ordering her to take the children out of the house because they would not stand what he would do to recover his house when he comes and the threat was sent to police commissioner. Yet he allowed carried out his threat.

247ureports observed that the roofing of the house was removed, doors completely destroyed, furniture and kitchen accessories including clothes were scattered, perimeter fencing and gates pulled down.

When contacted, Mr Uzowulu confirmed he carried out the vandalism.

“I sued her for divorce and to vacate the house and court ruled in my favour. Since the judgement, she has refused to vacate the house. Although, the court grant her to be in custody of the children but she cannot stay with them in my house. She is working she can go and rent a house where they can live.

“So I went to enforce the judgement of the court and take possession of the house and that was what happened.”

Asked whether he knew about the stay of execution, Mr Uzowulu said “I know she has gone to Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the lower court but has yet to obtain stay execution. So I applied for execution order and the Chief Registrar Customary Court of Appeal refused to approve the execution and the registrar didn’t give me any valid reason for not signing the order. In absent of stay of execution, I have to use every available meaning to execute the judgement of the court.”

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, declined further comment as the phone rang out.