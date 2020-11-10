Advertisement

The Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu had dislosed how they turned around Nigerem, Nkalagu immediately after thec ivil war. He disclosed this at the palace of Igwe Kenneth Orizu of Nnewi on a condolence visit over the loss of an illustrious son General Samuel Momah.

Dr Onu described late General Momoh as a scientist whom he had known for close to fifty years and whom they both worked together to revive industries in the South East, including Nigercem Nkalagu, immediately after the civil war.

According to Dr Onu “the death of General Momah is painful because we just spoke a week before his death, and I was discussing with him on how I attended the burial of late Late Colonel Iheanacho, three of us served in Nigercem Nkalagu immediatey after the civil war and we were drafted to revive the place and we made it resourceful, productive and profitable “

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who holds the title of ‘Akajiugo of Nnewi’ described Igwe Kenneth Orizu of Nnewi as “ninety five years younger, and asked God to continue to keep the Nnewi monarch who recently turned ninety five years. He described as divine coincidence that his friend Momah was also given the title of ‘Ugomba Nnewi’ while he was given the title of ‘Akajiugo Nnewi’ by the same monarch’

Igwe Orizu described Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Late General Momah as accomplished scientist whose input helped to stabilize the system after the civil war. He prayed for the success of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and his delegation in their entire endeavor.

The delegation that accompanied Dr Ogbonnaya Onu to Igwe Orizu’s Palace include Dr Ben Etiaba (APC Gubernatorial Aspirant) Rev Obinna Akukwe (Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress), Barrister Emejulu Okpalaukwu (Chairman , Igbo-Ohanaeze Integrity Groups), Sir Ugochukwu Udemezue (President General Nnewi Town Union) . Senior staff of the ministry who joined the minister inlude Dr Uche Chukwu( Diretor Technology Inubation Centre, Nnewi) and Dr Arinze Nwosu (Managing Director, National Engineering Technology Institute, Nnewi)

Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu was at the family home of General Samuel Momah to pay homage to a late friend, colleague and fellow scientist with whom they set the pace for the technological transformation of the South East after the civil war. He revealed of preparedness of the federal government to reposition Nigeria in science and technology for wealth creation and global competition.

Dr Onu described late Momah as great, intelligent and perfect gentleman who contributed immensely to the growth of Science and Technology Ministry during his time, Onu noted that the best way to immortalize him was to make sure his dreams and ideals were actualized. T

The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige was also at the country home of late General Momah, former to pay homage to the late minister of science and technology. He was received by Dr Emeka Momah, first son of the deceased and the elders of the family. The Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano was represented by Professor Solo Chukwulobe (Secretary to State Government) and Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi. (Security Adviser to Governor Obiano) Igwe Mbamalu Okeke of Abagana, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, (President World Igbo Congress ), Rev Obinna Akukwe, Director General Igbo Mandate Congress) Barrister Emejulu Okpalaukwu (Chairman, Igbo Ohanaeze Integrity Groups)