Pan Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction Coalition PANPIEC, the foremost group seeking for the actualization of Igbo Presidency had solidified its efforts to ensure that the Igbo Presidency project is not jettisoned with the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the APC.

PANPIEC had not officially reacted to the defection of Governor Dave Umahi from the ruling APC to PDP, but the group’s Admin Secretary, Comrade Chuks Ibegbu had in chats with newsmen defended the rights of Umahi and posited that “it is not yet late for the PDP to stop dilly –dallying and do the right thing”, and Director of Contact and Mobiization, Chief Pat Anyanwu and warned that” without zoning the Igbo Presidency to the South East, PDP may have lots of problems in 2023”. The Director of Christian Religious Wing, Rev Obinna Akukwe had cautioned Christian leaders against castigation of Governor Umahi for his defection since “the Governor’s moves had sent the right signals to the national polity that Igbos wants the presidency”.



PANPIEC had in the past one year, reached out to various groups and organizations in Nigeria and Diasporas with good success for the actualization of Igbo Presidency. The group had set up a screening committee for Igbo Presidential aspirants that will operate in two phases, first phase involves Igbo Stakeholders , while second phase is headed by non-Igbo respectable Nigerians. PANPIEC had also toured ethnic nationalities and sought their cooperation and it seems the moves are yielding some results.

The national officers of PANPIEC appointed and saddled with the task of making Igbo Presidency acceptable to all Nigerians include Alhaji Adamu Mohammed (National Coordinator) Chief Kola Alayande (Secretary General) Prince Uche Erondu (Director of Media and Publicity) Comrade Chuks Ibegbu (Admin Secretary/Director of Strategic Planning), Chief Pat Anyanwu (Director of Contact and Mobilization), Chief Mrs Chika Ibeneme (National Women Leader), Prof Maduike Ezeibe (Moderator PANPIEC Think Tank) Rev Obinna Akukwe (Director Christian Religion Wing) Alhaji Musa Obi (Director Muslim Religious Wing)

The Pan-Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) had in January 2020 appointed some eminent Nigerians into its Board of Trustees (BoT) with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as Chairman. Other members of Board of Trustees selected three per geopolitical zone are former Anambra Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, President of the Igbo World Assembly (WIA), USA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Gen Ishola Williams (retd), Alh Adamu Mohammed, Dr Kenneth Fiberesima, Chief Effiong James, Prof. Joseph Ntom among others.

Chief Chekwas Okorie is the National Patron while state chapters have been formed all over Nigeria while Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is the grand sponsor of PANIEC.