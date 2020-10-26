Some youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State,

under the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), have appealed

to the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to release COVID-19

palliatives being stored in the government house in Ado Ekiti to the

people of the State.

Reacting to a statement by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi,

that there is no warehouse in his private residence harbouring

COVID-19 palliatives, the APC youths in a release jointly signed by

Mr. Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, EAYC Convener and

Secretary respectively, said the government should be transparent

enough to open its storage at Jibowu Hall in the government house and

share the food items being kept there to the people.

The youths also condemned the looting of private warehouse as well as

the Silos and SEMA facilities by hoodlums.

EAYC said despite that it is a group of APC youths in Ekiti State, it

will be a disservice to the people to keep silent, knowing that

hundreds of thousands of Ekiti people are sleeping with empty stomach.

We saw the statement from the Deputy Governor and we must state

clearly that there are food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives still

being kept in the government house, particularly Jibowu Hall and two

other locations.

We are appealing to Governor Fayemi to open these storages and release

the food items to the people who are in dire need of them.

Though we are not unmindful of the possibility of this position that

we have taken to openly beg the governor might lead to our suspension

from the APC, but the fear of being suspended from our party won’t

stop us from siding with the people at this time.

Our clear position is that Ekiti State government must not keep food

items in the government house while the people are hungry and if this

will make us to get into the black book of the governor like others

before us, we won’t mind.