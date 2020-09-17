Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

As Local Government election in Nasarawa state gathered momentum,The state Chairman of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission,Barrister Ayuba Wandai has assured candidates seeking for political office ahead of the forthcoming Council election of free,fair and credible election.

The Chairman gave the disclosure during an exclusive interview with selected Journalists at Democracy House along Shendam road.

Barrister Wandai explained that the Commission is poised to ensure free contest amongst candidates of all political parties that would participate in February 2021 Council election.

He in addition hinted that the electoral umpire is set to conduct credible election.

The Chairman averred that the Commission would adhered strictly to the laws establishing NASIEC by the State House of Assembly which provided one month to the inauguration of a new to conduct Local Government election.

“There are about five months away from the election as from today,meaning we have enough time to prepare towards credible election come February 2021”.

While feilding questions from Journalists on the budget of the Commission for the conduct of election,the Chairman uncovered that the Commission needed money to the tune of N1bn for 2021 Local Government election in the state.

“What we did was to seperate our budget into two,The first step we develop was for preparation in 2020 and 2021 which is election year”.

When asked whether there was any move to shift election from February to another date,The Chairman electoral umpire maintained that Governor Abdullahi Sule has the willpower to conduct Council election in the state.

Barrister Ayuba Wandai appreciate God and His Excellency,Engr.Sule for the opportunity given to him to serve the state with utmost commitment.

He also appreciate his colleagues for the unflinching support shown on him for his appointment as NASIEC Chairman,urging them to maintain the tempo.

He called on members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee,politicians and the media as well the Non -Governmental Organization to remain resolute.

Wandai Usman expressed his zeal and determination to exhibit maturity by conducting credible Local Governments.