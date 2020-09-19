Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

The new Rector of Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic,Lafia Dr,Justina Anjide Kotso has said she would not rushed to sign the hand over note handed over to her by her predecessor,Ruth Jiriko,the outgoing Acting Rector.

She disclosed this during the official handing over of the baton of leadership at the chamber of the Governing Council.

Dr Kotso said studying the hand over note became necessary in case of some grey areas that has to do with finance.

The new Rector applauded her predecessor for her good initiative to move the Polytechnic to another level,saying she would exclude any ambiguity in the hand over note as well on the solid fortress of her predecessor.

The outgoing Rector,Ruth Jiriko appreciate staff of the institution for their unflinching support,dedicating her success to the Polytechnic community.

She pleaded with all the staff of the institution to forgive her maybe in the cause of her assignment wrongly step on their toes.

Jiriko called on staff of the Polytechnic to extend their unflinching support to her successor for her to achieve.

Nurudden Muazu Maifata who represent the national President,Library Association of Nigeria lauded the new Rector of the Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic, Lafia.

The national President,Professor Innocent Ekoja described Dr.Justina Anjide Kotso as a dedicated and best brain in the Association.

It could be recalled that Ruth Jiriko was appointed by the state Governor,Engr.Abdullahi Sule on February 13,2020 as an Acting Rector for six month and later on extended her assignment to another one month which elapse on 13th September,2020.