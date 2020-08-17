Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it abandoned a zonal formula for the 2021 Anambra State governorship poll to enable the party to field a candidate capable of winning the election.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, on the comments that have greeted its decision on the selection of its candidate for the governorship election, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party did not take the decision contrary to belief.

The PDP said on Friday that following the resolution of the party’s stakeholders in Anambra State and the South-East region last month, it would not adopt a zoning formula in deciding its candidate for Anambra 2021.

In the July 3 resolution, the party stated: “The Zonal Working Committee of our party states in very clear terms its resolve to ensure that our party wins the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

“While reiterating that the PDP is not zoning the governorship, we wish to commend all the aspirants for their mature politicking and we bring them the assurances of our National Chairman of a level playing field and the conduct of a transparent primary.”

The South East PDP stakeholders also called on members having cases against the party in court to withdraw them.Ologbodiyan said any decision on the zoning of elective offices at the state level remained the exclusive preserve of state chapters.

According to the party, Section 24(2) of its constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration, including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues.

The PDP urged all stakeholders in Anambra to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the election.The party confirmed Ndubuisi Nwobu is its Chairman in the state.