Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige has debunked a claim by former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi that he inherited N35 billion arrears of pension and gratuity.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, Ngige described the claim false.

It accused Obi of falsifying the history of the state and assaulting the memories of the people in alleged attempt to discredit his predecessor.

“He creates a mischievous silhouette of every contribution that preceded his administration as if Anambra came into being with his ascension to office. It is certain.

“Mr. Obi’s problem with statistics and history is orchestrated and deliberate. It aligns well with his sustained efforts to distort, defile and destroy all previous efforts, which stood Anambra firmly on solid human and infrastructural integrity before his assumption of office in March 2006.

“Unfortunately, violating the memory of the people is quite a herculean task, especially where concrete facts refuse to make selves available for vitiation.

“We wish, therefore, to place on record that the payment of salaries as and when due in Anmabra State started in June 2003 under the Chris Ngige administration who also authorised the payment of two months’ salary arrears,” the statement said.