Advertisement

KANO STATE POLICE COMMAND DIARY

14/08/2020

PRESS RELEASE

The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 13/08/2020 at about 2315hrs, information received revealed that one *Aminu Farawa* ‘m’ of Farawa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State locked up his biological son, one *Ahmed Aminu* ‘m’ 30 years old of the same address inside his car garage within his house for about seven (7) years without proper feeding and health care.

Advertisement

2. *Team of Operation Puff-Adder was raised and immediately swung in to action.* The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted. The father was arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that *the father confessed to have locked-up the victim for three (3) years on allegation of suspected Drug-Abuse.* However, the Command’s Commissioner of Police *CP Habu A. Sani, psc* ordered the Case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for Discreet Investigations.

DSP ABDULLAHI HARUNA,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: *COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE.*