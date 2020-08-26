Advertisement

-Hails Dangote, Gates Foundations

“Nigeria’s attainment of Polio-Free status, does not, in any way mean stopping surveillance on the virus. Experts will keep on with the surveillance as specified by their rule of engagement and in line with WHO surveillance guidelines, so as to sustain the position,” said Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He made the statement at the opening remarks of the State Executive Council Meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Wednesday, adding that the position was as a result of collective action towards the disease.

“I could recall when I was the Deputy Governor, I was chairing the Committee against Polio in Kano state. I must commend those who contributed immensely in the fight against the disease. I must mention the Sarkin Yakin Kano, Wada Aliyu Gaya among other stakeholders who stood firmly by me in the fight,” he reminded.

People like Aliko Dangote, Chairman Dangote Foundation and Bill Gates, of Bills and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the governor, “…who spent Millions of US Dollars deserve special recognition and appreciation.”

Other stakeholders, like development partners, governor added, must also be acknowledged and appreciated, emphasising further that, “Sustainability is important in every human endeavour. That is why surveillance will continue to maintain the position.”