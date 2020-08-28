Police recruitment screens 468 candidates in Anambra

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra state police command has as at today, Aug 27,2020 screened oday One hundred and one (101) candidates were screened from Ekwusigo and Ihiala Local Government Areas of Anambra State

The screening exercise which commenced at 9:am has so far seen to the screening of 468 candidates.

They were from Eight Local Government Areas including Anambra West, Anambra East, Orumba North, Orumba South, Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Ekwusigo and Ihiala Local Government Areas.

The  hitch free exercise was witnessed by a Director from the Anambra State Office of the Federal Character Commission Barr Nonye T. Azike was at the screening centre to observe the exercise.

The screening will continue tomorrow 28/8/2020 with Nnewi North and South Local Government Areas respectively.   

