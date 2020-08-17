Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Ali Nuhu of Rahama Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State accused him of raping his elder brothers daughter.

State Police Commissioner Lawan Tanko Jimeta disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Bauchi, He said “one Ahmad Nuhu ‘m’ of Rahama village Toro L.G.A came to divisional Police Station Toro and reported that his late elder brother’s daughter by name Khadija Basiru ‘f’ aged 11yrs of the same address who is now under the care of one Ali Nuhu ‘m’ of the same address and the same family aged 35yrs, stated that her uncle Ali Nuhu on several occasion have been sexually harassing her for the pass five (5) months she further stated that the last time he had sex with her was about two weeks ago as estimated”

He said “the suspect was arrested and he confess to the crime Investigation is on progress and the suspect will be charge to court.

In a related developments Commissioner Jimeta said one Sunday Danbiram Gizaki ‘m’ aged 35yrs of Tsohon Kampani Wuntin Dada Bauchi came to the Police Station and reported that, one Aliyu Ishak ‘m’ of Wuntin Dada lured his daughter one Victoria Caleb ‘f’ aged 15yrs of same address to a house located at Wuntin Dada Bauchi and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her after she came home she started complaining of severe stomach pain he took her to a maternity Hospital Wuntin Dada and later transferred to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi treated and admitted”

He said , when detectives visited the victim at the Hospital, they traced and arrested the suspected rapist one Aliyu Ishak who confessed to the crime.”

Similalry Police Commissioner said they recorded a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Infanticide

He said “one Usman Ibrahim ‘m’ of Chilankori Azare, Katagum L.G.A Bauchi impregnated one Zainab Danladi ‘f’ of Matsango then one Saidu Abdullahi ‘m’ of same address criminally abet them and took her to Misau L.G.A and abort the pregnancy the case have been transferred to SCIID for discrete investigation.

He said all the three cases are under investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court.