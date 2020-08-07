“The use of “Unmarried” was well intentioned, but I know there are better words to use. Groups of women (widows, divorcees, etc) requested for representation. The governor promised to address their concern. He has less than 20 advisers.The Hausa word is Bazaure. Mistranslation” – Bauchi State Commissioner, Hon. Gamawa said through his twitter handle as he clarified the misrepresented translation from Hausa language to the English language – in announcing the appointment of the Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant on Woman Affairs.

The letter reads, “I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant Woman Affairs (Unmarried). The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of handwork, honesty and absolute loyalty. I would expect you utilize all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.”

It is understood the letter – in referring to unmarried – means the ‘widowed/divorced‘ and not unmarried in referenced.

it was gathered the appointment was the result of sustained demand from widows and divorced women for direct representation in the Bauchi State government. The demand dates back to previous administrations.

The presentation sought to address the demand by making the latest appointment.

