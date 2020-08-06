The Director of Protocol (DOP), to the Edo Government House, Mr Osayande Aisagbon has been redeployed following the embarrassment suffered by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his guests during the campaign flag up of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin penultimate Saturday.

The Governor, accompanied by the party’s National Campaign Chairman of the PDP, Mr Nyesom Wike, were left embarrassed when protocol team of Obaseki failed to present kolanut and Gin to the Benin monarch to receive royal blessing.

The visitors to the Palace, including Governor Obaseki were left embarrassed when Kola Nut to offer prayers for the Governor and his entourage could not be provided.

It is always customary of visitors to the Palace to provide Kola Nut and Gin for prayers.

A source in government house who pleaded anonymity said: “The governor and his visitors were embarrassed over the development and such matters ought to be handled by the protocol department so somebody has to take responsibility”

” What happened was unfortunate. Is not as if the kola was not bought. The kola was brought late when the Oba was already seated with his guest and you know with that nobody comes in when the Oba is seated.

In a memo obtained by our correspondent, the governor ordered for the redeployment of the DoP over the embarrassment.

In the same memo, the redeployed DoP was replaced with Mr Moses Obakpolor also a staff of the State Ministry of Culture and Diaspora Affairs.

It would recalled that on the entourage of PDP campaign train were Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his counterpart in Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Other governors that came for the flag up were Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Senator Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State.

Other guests at the event include Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; National Chairman of tje PDP, Uche Secondus; Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi; Chief Tom Ikimi; Sen. Clifford Ordia and Mr Ken Imasuagbon, among others.