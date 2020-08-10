The Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma has described the commissioning of emergency communication centre in Owerri, Imo State as another milestone in the socio-economic life of Imo people that will go a long way in combating crime with digital precision.

The ceremony, which is the official unveiling of the 112 Emergency Toll Free Centre would also be of tremendous help to Imo people in facilitating prompt attendance to the emergency health needs of the people.

Governor Uzodimma on Monday expressed the Imo State gratitude to the Federal Government for citing the important economic changing project in Imo, noting that it will help, not only in digital economy, but attend to emergency health needs of Imo people with digital, clinical approach.

The Governor also seized the opportunity of the commissioning ceremony to laud the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantani and the Deputy Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Dambata for their choice of Imo for the centre.

Governor Uzodimma equally used the opportunity to extend the State’s profound gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari on the appointment of an illustrious son of Imo State, Chief Uche Owude into the NCC Governing Board and expressed confidence that his wealth of experience will add greater value to the realization of the Federal Government Digital Economy Agenda to both Imo State and Nigeria in general.