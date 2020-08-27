Advertisement

Resolutions of the MOSOP Central Committee (Steering Committee) Held at the MOSOP National Secretariat, Peace and Freedom Center, Bori-Ogoni on Monday, August 24, 2020



The Central Committee (also called Steering Committee) of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) met at the Peace and Freedom Center, Bori-Ogoni on Monday, August 24, 2020 and resolved as follows:

1. The Central Committee called for the exoneration of Ogoni civil rights campaigner, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and nine others executed with him on November 10, 1995. The Central Committee held that the Nigerian authorities need to show goodwill towards the Ogoni people to facilitate a resolution of the protracted Ogoni conflicts.

2. The Central Committee extended the appreciation of the Ogoni people to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples’ Organization (UNPO) and all other foreign partners whose continual support for the struggle of the Ogoni people for basic rights have remained a great source of strength and hope. MOSOP urged for greater international pressure on Shell and the Nigerian Government to respect the rights of the Ogoni people to self determination as a distinct ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

3. The Central Committee condemned current moves by Shell and their Nigerian oil industry allies to resume oil production against the wishes of the Ogoni people. The MOSOP Central Committee held that Shell’s recent actions along with those of its allies were condemnable, provocative and represented fresh plots to unleash violence on the Ogoni people using the Nigerian security forces.

4. The Central Committee called on the Nigerian Government to accept MOSOP’s proposals for peaceful dialogue to resolve all legacy issues between the Ogoni people, Shell and its partners.

5. The Central Committee rejected the claims of the Nigerian Federal Government of a credible cleanup program being undertaken in Ogoni. The Committee held that the cleanup had been lacking in transparency, enmeshed in corrupt practices and not acceptable to the Ogoni people. The committee recommended an immediate reconstitution of the governing structures of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, to address the credibility crises facing the agency.

6. The Central Committee unanimously confirmed Comrade Alex Akori as the substantive Secretary-General of MOSOP.

7. MOSOP urged all Ogoni people to remain vigilant and supportive of each other during this difficult times of battling with the threat of COVID-19 and Shell’s un-relentless divide and rule tactics.

8. MOSOP called for greater unity among Ogonis, urged various Ogoni groups to embrace peace and reconciliation to boost our collective desire for peace and progress.

Done this day, the 24th of August, 2020

Fegalo Nsuke

President