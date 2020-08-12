Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Benue State Chapter, has re-elected Mr John Ngbede alongside other officials to man the affairs of the party for a second tenure.

The Chairman, John Ngbede, his deputy, Isaac Mffo, Secretary, Mr Joseph Nyam, Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom and treasurer, Mr Philip Gbe, State Woman Leder, Mrs Abeje Egwa, among others were all reelected at the Saturday state elective Congress which held in Makurdi, the state capital.

Advertisement

Accepting his reelection, Mr Ngbede thanked the Party members for honouring them justa as he warned the opposition to desist from peddling false rumours of decamping against members of the party saying that can not happen.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abba Yaro, which allegedly inferred that the state Governor, Samuel Ortom may dump the PDP for the APC.

Ngbede in his acceptance speech said, “I want to warn and caution members of the opposition that they should stop peddling rumours of defection of our party members to their party.”

He reminded that the task ahead of the new EXCO is a daunting one, especially the coming general elections and called on all to work in harmony.

“This mandate give us is a green light to promote inclusiveness in the party and we are determined to do more as we bring the party to better heights in the interest of the state.

“Governor Ortom’s re-election and victory is a confirmation of how deeply rooted the PDP is in the hearts and minds of the overwhelming majority of the Benue people.

“You have given us a fair mandate to build a better and strong party that will bring about a common development of our state.”, he pointed out.

Ngbede thanked party delegates for the vote of confidence given to them pledging that his leadership will ensure that those elected at all levels would carry members and stakeholders of the party along, especially at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, two former Senate Presidents, Senator Iorchia Ayu and Senator David Mark as well as the immediate past Governor of Benue state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Benue North-East has pledged to support Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to enable him succeed.

Speaking at the PDP Congress in Makurdi, Senator Ayu advised Governor Ortom not to lose sleep over politicians that were “jumping from one party to another”, in the name of decamping.

“We remain as the rock of Gibraltar and are not moved by the things they do,” Ayu said adding that he and other elders of the party would

not interfere in the running of the Governor Ortom led administration but will support him and the party to succeed.

Also former Senate President, David Mark, applauded the Governor for his leadership style as well facilitating a peaceful Congress, which was a reflection of equity, fairness and justice.

He also advised the Governor to be in the vanguard of bringing the whole of the Middle Belt zone back to PDP in 2023.

On his part, Senator Gabriel Suswam, representing Benue North-East, informed Congress that Benue state would be favoured when the Federal Government begins the implementation of the revised 2020 Budget.

He pointed out that the presence of the two former Senate Presidents at the occasion was an indication that the governor was operating an all-inclusive government.

Suswam further pledged the support of the people of Benue North-East senatorial district to the Governor, stating that they would stand by him through thick and thin.

Earlier, the Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr. Joseph Nyam, who enumerated achievements of the PDP led administration in Benue also moved for a vote of confidence to be passed on Governor Ortom