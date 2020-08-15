Government Special Announcement
In order to ensure that trading is carried out in neat, healthy and conducive environment, His Excellency, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu Ph.D has directed that Ngwa Road Market, Enyimba Stadium Market and other markets within the Ngwa Road environ be closed to trading public on Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th August 2020.
Accordingly the Market Management Comittees of affected markets are enjoined to mobilize traders to work closely with Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to realize government’s directive in this regard.
Traders and the general public are further reminded that Security Agencies have been put on red alert and would be on ground to apprehend any defaulter and subsequently prosecute same.
Rt. Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, PhD
Commissioner