The Leadership and the entire good people of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have keenly deliberated on the gross misconduct, act of sabotage, disloyalty against the State and attempted desecration of the Office of the Governor of Anambra State by some unscrupulous traditional rulers and businessmen including the purported and renegade traditional ruler of our beloved town Alor, Igwe Elibe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo.

We hereby wish to state our unequivocal support for the Governor and every step he has taken to restore sanity to our traditional institution, the suspension of erring Traditional Rulers which includes the purported Traditional Ruler of Alor.

We the good people of Alor are peace loving, law abiding and loyal to the Government of Anambra State and shall continue to do so. We hereby dissociate our entire community from the actions of Igwe Elibe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo who was imposed on our community and has strangely been conducting himself to the disapproval of our people, culminating in the latest sabotage against the government of Anambra State.

The State Government may well see the reason the Alor community rejected this imposition on by Gov. Peter Obi and more reason communities should be

allowed to freely elect its traditional rulers in an atmosphere strictly guided by democracy, traditions and the norms.

This also offers us the opportunity to thank our illustrious son: and the Honorable Minister of Labour & Employment, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON, Onwa, for swiftly acting to prevent the total desecration of the Office of the Governor of Anambra State before Mr. President and the people of Nigeria.

Long Live Alor London!

Long Live Anambra State!

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed:

Chief Sir Uzoma Igbonwa (Okife)

President-General, Alor People Assembly (A.P.A.), formerly

Alor People’s Convention.