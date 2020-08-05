Advertisement

No fewer than 8,323 persons from Anambra are to benefit from the National Cash Transfer Programme of the Federal Government, Dr Temitope Sinkaiye, Director General of the programme has disclosed.

Sinkaiye made the disclosure in Awka on Wednesday during a Livelihood Pilot Step down Orientation Training held for Cash Transfer Facilitators of the program in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Cash Transfer Office is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management helping to alleviate poverty among poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The DG, represented by Mr Henry Ayede, National Communication Officer of the agency, noted that stipends would be paid to beneficiaries to support themselves financially and establish business of their choice.

Sinkaiye said that six pilot Local Government Areas namely; Orumba South, Ayamelum, Awka North, Dunukofia, Anambra West and Ihiala had been selected to benefit the programme.

According to her, six states from the six geo-political zones were selected to benefit from the pilot scheme of the `Livelihood Top Up Programme’ expected to last for three years.

She hinted that the remaining 15 council areas would be added in due course, explaining that after the pilot programme, the agency would extend the programme to more states.

Sinkaiye noted that the livelihood was the third phase of cash transfer targeted at alleviating poorest Nigerians from the deplorable economic condition.

The DG advised prospective beneficiaries of the programme to see their selection as a life sustaining opportunity.

Mr Raph Enukorah, Head of the Cash Transfer Unit, Anambra State, explained that the six council areas in the state were selected based on their poverty rating.

Enukorah said that the state selected health as a top priority to strengthen the child and maternal healthcare, noting that most of the beneficiaries were pregnant and nursing mothers as well as children from zero to five years.

Mr Christian Obiajulu, Livelihood Cash Transfer Officer in the state said that the beneficiaries would be paid N5, 000 monthly stipend which according to him would be paid bi-monthly for three years starting from August, 2020 to 2023.

He said that under the programme, the beneficiaries were encouraged to form cooperative societies to enable them save, adding that those who showed seriousness would be supported with N100, 000 grant to further boost their enterprises at the end.