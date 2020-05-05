Rabiu Omaku

Nasarawa State Governor,Engr.Abdullahi Alhaji.Sule has announced the confirmed case of the driver of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ,a courier driver and an indigent of Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

He disclosed this during the 7th briefing and update of COVID-19 scourge, The Governor hinted that the State Government has taken a vigorous step to mitigate the situation.

The opined that the victim of the new case was running a courier service carrying sample of the scourge for NCDC.

Engr. Sule buttressed that out of the 11 cases, there is zero discharge, he described Keffi Local Government as a highly risk place.

He reeled out that Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital , Lafia isolated 7 while the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi isolated 4 cases excluding one death case.

“74 contacts in connection to the death of Member Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Suleiman Adamu and samples were carried out excluding the 23 lawmakers on self isolation”.

Governor Sule said the immediate family members of the late Member are at the risk of contracting the pandemic.

He further attested that the entire Assembly complex was fumigated so as to prevent the spread of the disease.

Governor Sule revealed that the 50,000 face mask and 60,000 Personal Preventive Equipment has arrived the State.

He in addition disclosed that 30,000 face mask were donated by a Kenyan including 4 monitor donated by Access Bank.

“The 97 bed space isolation centre in Shabu is ready,with a 10 bed space in FMC,Keffi”.

Engr.Sule says the NYSC Camp in Keffi is now a holding centre,while part of College of Education,Akwanga with 60 beds space.

The commended two illustrious son,Abdullahi Amwe and daughter ,Amina Aminu as the ambassadors of COVID-19,He said the confirmation was based on their immense contribution in translating and creating sensitization in their Local dialect.