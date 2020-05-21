Advertisement

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lauded the management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) for improved and steady power supply to residential areas across the state during the lockdown period.

Ganduje also received donations of 1500 bags of rice, 1500 Jerrycans of oil and the sum of N2 million from the company as part of its contribution to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the poorest of the poor.

Ganduje who spoke while receiving donations of food items from management of KEDCO, said the company deserve commendation for improving power to residents, even though they are not collecting bills at the moment.

According to him, “this is a memorable occassion. It is an important occassion. We have to thank KEDCO for promoting our palliative objectives.

“We also have to thank KEDCO which is our own company, for not only providing these palliatives for onward distribution to the poorest of the poor, but also for providing regular power supply to our people at this period of lockdown, even without laying emphasis on collection of bills.”

Ganduje appreciated KEDCO for donating 1500 bags of rice, 1500 Jerry Cans of oil and the sum of N2 million to the Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director of KEDCO, Dr. Jamil Gwamna, said the donations were KEDCO’s Widow’s Mite to help alleviate the sufferings of the poorest of the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gwamna said KEDCO has also ensured improved power supply to residential areas since the outbreak of the Corona Virus, raising the stakes of daily power supply from 16 hours to 18 hours.

According to him, KEDCO has also taken adequate measures to ensure that its staff strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

He promised that the company will continue to play its through Social Responsibility policy to help government win the battle against COVID-19 in the state.

Ganduje also received 10 Ventilators, 1500 prices of N-95 Face Masks from the management of ZEDVANCE FINANCE which also promised to rehabilitate 100-bed facility Isolation Centre.

Ganduje also thanked Tint Engineering for donating 900 pieces of N-95 Face Masks.