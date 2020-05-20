Advertisement

By Godwin Akor, Makurdi

Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 today repatriated another batch of destitute persons popularly known as Almajiris from the state to Jigawa, their state of origin.

The Almajiris numbering 12 were repatriated under the strict supervision of the Committee’s Chairman and , Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu.

The Almajiris were identified eight days ago by a taskforce led by the Chief Abounu following credible information and taken into Isolation where their samples were taken for tests.

All the results from the tests returned negative and with their certificates of medical status issued to them by the Committee, they were repatriated to Jigawa State this morning.

Committee Chairman, Engr. Abounu, said while addressing journalists at their point of departure, called on the people to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons in their environment to the Committee.

He warned against careless living on the part of the people, stressing that the latest cases of the virus in the state were indicative of community transmission, a situation which he said calls for increased alertness and adherence to prescribed preventive measures.

The Benue COVID-19 Committee Chairman further assured that he and his team would not relent in their efforts to keep the spread of the virus under check in the state.

He said in line with the resolution of the Northern Governors’ Forum, and as a COVID-19 control measure, the administration of His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, was committed to the repatriation of all Almajiris in the state to their states of origin.