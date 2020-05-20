Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the revelation of over N48

billion fraud in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has,

again, exposed the monstrous corruption, sleaze and cover-ups going on

in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The party says the confession by the queried former Permanent Secretary

of the ministry, Dr. Umar Bello, that the duplicitous purchase of an

ordinary carcass building for a humongous cost of N7.044 billion passed

through the Federal Executive Council (FEC) further exposes the rot that

has permeated the Buhari administration.

The PDP holds that such revelation has again shown how the corrupt cabal

in the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have

been pillaging our national treasury and fleecing our nation of billions

of naira through fraudulent transactions in various ministries,

departments and agencies, while parading before Nigerians as saints.

Nigerians were shocked by reports of how funds meant to service the food

security system in our country is being plundered by those in power,

resulting in the crippling of our agricultural sector thereby creating

attendant hunger and starvation in our land.

The PDP described as shameful that the FEC, under President Buhari’s

watch, is being fingered in financial manipulations and procurement

sleazes in the Agric ministry including the alleged disappearance of N48

billion contractors’ fund, over N7billion duplicated payments, diversion

of N9.1billion worth of drilling rigs to unnamed private individuals,

purchase of carcass building for N7.044 billion, in addition to

misapplication of billions of naira meant for strategic grains, rural

grazing area settlement funds and other food production intervention

schemes.

The fraud in the Ministry of Agriculture has further exposed how

officials of the Buhari administration and corrupt APC leaders have

turned government ministries and agencies into their Automated Teller

Machine (ATM) just as the case of exposed looting of billions of naira

in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Federal Inland

Revenue Services (FIRS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

among others.

It is even more distressing that the corrupt cabal continues to enjoy

official cover while, in some cases, allowed to sacrifice their fronts

to conceal their tracks.

The PDP therefore rejects this attempt at cheap scapegoatism and demands

that the Buhari Presidency should immediately speak out and conduct an

open investigation that will expose all those involved in this huge scam

in the Ministry of Agriculture as well as recover the stolen funds.

Moreover, the PDP calls on the National Assembly as well as the Economic

and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence

investigation into the behemoth of fraud in the Federal Ministry of

Agriculture and Rural Development.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary