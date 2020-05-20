Advertisement

By Godwin Akor, Makurdi

President of the Appeal Court has directed the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reasign the case between Tiv Youth Forum and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for faster dispensation of justice.

According to the President of the Tiv Youth Forum, Mr Terrence Kuanum, the order was given after the Forum had taken to the Appeal Court the complaint that the judge of the federal high court 6 in Abuja, Justice Kadiri, had adjoined the case indefinitey after entertaining a motion from the two respondents.

While stressing that the case has lasted for two years, Kuanum said the Forum took Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to court to get justice over the genocide that took place in Benue state between 2016 and now in which over 1,500 persons lost their lives.

He said the only thing the Forum was asking for was justice for the people and expressed the hope that justice would be done after Benue people had been devastated in all ramifications.

It would be recalled that the issue of alleged invasion of many parts of Benue state by herdsmen has been in the front burner see once 2011.