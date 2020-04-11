Donations in cash and kind to the Kano state Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 continued from strong-willed individuals and corporate organizations to assist mitigate the effects of the deleterious virus devastating the global public.

The state commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba, while giving updates on the activities of the committee, said in a statement, Saturday that the latest donors include OLAM Nigeria Limited, which contributed 2, 000 cartons of spaghetti; L and Z, 100 bags of rice and 59 cartons of cookies.

He gave the list of other donors as follows:

Forum of Heads of Tertiary Institutions, N1, 000, 000.00;

Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), N500, 000.00;

Tofa Textile which donated 600 and 400 pieces of black and white duster;

Royal Foam, 100 pieces of mattresses and 200 pieces of pillows.

Total 200 pieces of mattresses, 400 pieces of pillows;

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), 310 pieces of sanitizers;

Jaykay Carpet, 825 pieces of blanket.

Igbo Medicine Sellers Association 100 cartons of Indomie, 500ml of 120×12 sanitizers, 5 cartonsx5 liquid soap, 70 packets of disposable gloves, 100 (10kg) bags of rice, 50 cartons of Macaroni.

Malam Garba appealed to organizations and wealthy individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee set up to seek and collect donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano.

The statement stated that, anyone willing to donate to the committee in cash should pay/transfer to this account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785, while donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press, Emir’s Palace.