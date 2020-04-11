Security operatives manning Kano state borders to enforce government directives banning entry into and exit out of the state have been charged to be more dedicated and patriotic in the discharge of their duties.

The call was made by the chairman of Risk Communication Subcommittee of the state Taskforce on Covid-19, Alhaji Wada Aliyu, the District Head of Ajingi, during inspection visits to Kano-Jigawa boarders.

Alhaji Wada also urged the operatives to fear Allah as their assignment is a trust to protect people of Kano against Covid-19 by stopping anybody from entering or going out of the state as directed by the government.

“You have the mandate to stop anybody no matter his standing in the society. Anything contrary to this amounts to breach of trust and unpatriotism”, he added.

Alhaji Wada then assured them that government will promptly look into their immediate challenges aimed at improving their working condition.

The committee inspected three border points linking Kano and Jigawa states.

Motorists and persons on essential duties had to have their temperatures checked before they were allowed passage at the borders.

Health personnel at all the three border points disclosed that they have not yet recorded any suspected case of the disease.

Other members of the committee that accompanied the chairman to the inspection visits include Dr. Shehu Usman, Comrade Sale Jili, Executive Secretary SEMA, Dr. Dayyabu, Alhaji Lawal Garba, Director NOA and Inuwa Idris Yakasai, Director Information among others.