Rabiu Omaku

Nasarawa State recorded another two cases of coronavirus bringing the number to three cases.

The State Governor, Abdullahi Alhaji. Sule explained this during the 5th press briefing held at the Government House, Lafia.

He said the two cases are coming from Lagos State while the first index case was of a 25 year old who came from Kano, passed through Karu and to Kokona Local Government.

He maintained that out of the twelve samples two persons were confirmed positive.

The further confirmed that eleven people that associated with the first index victim were traced and also on isolation centre at the Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital,Lafia.

The Governor applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the declaration of inter-States lockdown.

He appealed to the people of Nasarawa State to remain calm and resolute.

Governor Sule averred that samples of over 100 persons have been taken so far.

Engr. Sule also confided that all the three victims are females.

The Governor said the State Government has procured number of ventilators, 600 Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE).

He disclosed that additional six hundred pieces of PPE would be ready soon

Governor Abdullahi Sule maintained the State Government has procured 50,000 of face mask