The Member Representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, saying late Kyari is a hardworking, loyal and dependable Chief of Staff who discharged his duties with uncommon commitment and diligence.

The federal lawmaker made this known in a condolence message to the President and made available to Media outlets.

According to the statement late Chief of Staff to President Malam Abba Kyari lived a good life of , commitment to nation building and service to God and humanity and reliable aide who stood firm to bear all for the president and administration onslaughts attacks.

Saying I will like to extend my deepest condolences on behalf of myself and peoples of my constituent to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari

President and Commander-In-Chier of the Armed Forces of the Federal, Republic of Nigeria, Kyari’s immediate family and pray to Allah to give all the fortitude to bear the loss, particularly President Buhari, the families of the deceased, and friends of the deceased.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya adding that Malam Abba undoubtedly had been a pillar of support to Mr President since was appointed in 2015 and pray that Allah grant the soul of Chief of Staff to President l eternal rest and admit him to Aljana Firdaus.