His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadur Mohammed today paid an unscheduled visit to inspect the road project from Burga town of Tafawa Balewa Local Government to Alkaleri Local Government.

The road project awarded at the cost of over 8 billion naira, covered communities of Yalwan Duguri to Badaran Dutse, Birim-Bajama to Kumbala, and Kundak-Wurno to Burga.

The road was designed to have a length of 58.4km with the total width of 10.3m which comprised of a carriageway of 7.3m and 1.5m shoulders on each side would be constructed with 4 bridges, 45 box culverts and 70 pipe culverts of different sizes.

This project which is expected to be completed within 24 dry months has currently recorded a remarkable progress in the execution

As you are aware, the award of contract for roads construction is in line with the policy thrust of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed of providing the infrastructure that has a direct bearing on the lives of the teeming populace.

The gesture was also part of the desire of the present administration to respond to the infrastructural gap being experienced as a result of population growth and expansion of urban cities and towns.

Governor Bala Mohammed has also inspected the ongoing road project from Sabon Kaura to Jos road, the project that is now at the stage of completion.

The unscheduled visit to the various roads projects in the state by the governor is to ensure compliance with due process and effective service delivery in line with global best practices.