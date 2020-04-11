Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has confirmed that a 75-year old retired civil servant and former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has tested positive to COVID-19 in Kano.

Ganduje said the sad development followed a result of a test that came out on Saturday.

According to him, the state government took the blood samples of 10 suspected cases to Abuja three days ago in which nine came out negative, while that of the former Ambassador was positive.

The Governor who spoke at Africa House, Government House, described the development as sad, pointing out that the state will take more drastic measures to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

Ganduje ordered that tricycles in the state will henceforth, be mandated to carry only one passenger as part of measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to him, “indeed, it is a sad moment for us. This is an occassion that we are not happy with. I am unhappy to inform the people of Kano state that today (Saturday), we got a patient who tested positive to COVID-19.

“He is a 75-year old retiree and former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja, and came back to Kano on 25 March, 2020.,” he stated.

Ganduje added that the patient’s blood sample was taken three days ago along other nine people to Abuja, adding that when the results were brought to Kano on Saturday, he tested positive to Corona Virus, while the other nine people tested negative.

Ganduje further stated that, “today, it is confirmed that we have a case of COVID-19 in Kano. The former Ambassador has no history of travelling abroad in recent times, but medical reports confirmed that he has health complications.”

He said the COVID-19 patient has already been taken to Kurna Dawakin Kudu Isolation Centre where he is receiving adequate attention.

“There in Kurna Dawakin Kudu, we have 70 beds, ventilators and other facilities. What we are doing now is to trace those he has contacts with.

“We learnt that he attended a marriage ceremony– we are trying to get those who he had contacts with at the marriage ceremony. We also learnt that he attended Mosque last Friday, we are also tracing those who has contacts with him.”

Ganduje further stated that a Private Hospital where the former Ambassador had gone for normal treatment before he was found to be COVID-19 positive has been shutdown, just as the Doctors and nurses who attended to him have been traced.

He said the samples of all the family members of the former Ambassador have been taken for test, adding that all the samples taken have been deposited at the COVID-19 test Laboratory at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Ganduje urged members of the public to adhere strictly to directives as given by the Federal Ministry of Health, State Ministry of Health, WHO and other health experts, pointing out the importance of observing social distancing.

He also directed that with immediate effect, all Tricycles operating in the would be carrying only one passenger, while government are making plans to identify markets that are necessary to operate in the state.

He also advised religious leaders to ensure maintenance of social distancing in places of worship so as to save lives.

Ganduje appealed to Kano residents to ensure the stay-at-home order, adding that, “members of the public should know that business is no longer as usual. Tricycles must take only one person.

“Social distancing in places of worship should be strictly observed. We must take drastic actions. In the markets, business will no longer be as usual.

“We will hold a meeting and found out those markets that must operate. We must remain in our homes so as to save lives.

“People should bear with us. We know that, we know that the measures we are taking are hard, but the public should bear with us.

“We have made adequate arrangements for protective items for our Doctors, nurses and other health workers. We are also working out some rumunerations for our frontline Doctors and Nurses,” he stated.