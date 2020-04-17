

…Donate Hand Sanitizers



By Emeka Ozumba

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has promised to provide steady power at all designated Protection and Surge centres across the State at Mbaukwu-Umawulu, Onitsha, Amaku Awka, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, Aguleri and Umueri. In the same vein the company donated sanitizers to the State.

The commitment was made on 16th April 2020 by EEDC head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Eze at Government House Awka while presenting 720 bottles of 500ml alcohol-based sanitizers in sixty cartons to the Anambra State Covid-19 Action Committee.

Mr. Emeka Eze said that they came to convey the greetings of the Managing Director and appreciate Anambra State Government cooperation with the company.

In his words:”We have taken particular note of the effort of the Government in combating this global pandemic which is ravaging the world. We are also committed to ensuring that there is regular power at the designated Protection centres across the state to ensure the welfare and full recovery of patients.”

According to Mr. Eze the 720 bottles of alcohol-based sanitizers is their support for the effort of the state in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world adding that the EEDC is hopeful that steady power supply to the designated Protection and Surge Centres will ensure the welfare and full recovery of the patients.

Receiving the EEDC the Secretary to Government of Anambra State, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu the government and the people of Anambra state warmly welcome your donation.

In his words:

” We note and appreciate your very generous offer to provide regular power at our Protection centres at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu which is priority because it is on generator as well as the improvement of light situation at Amaku Teaching Hospital, Awka and Onitsha General Hospital as well as other centres, making about six of them. Also deserving attention is the offices of the SSG and the Deputy Governor within the Governor House.”

Prof Chukwulobelu thanked EEDC for the alcohol-based sanitizers which you donated to us will be very useful because they are items utilized daily at the frontlines and everywhere which explains why they are easily exhaustible.

He also assured EEDC that every item donated to the Anambra Covid-19 Committee is acknowledged no matter how little the sum and would be properly accounted for.