…governor extend curfew, restriction to ten days

Rabiu Omaku

The security agencies attached to Government House Lafia on Thursday as part of effort to avert the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic in the seat of power has ex-communicate vast of Journalists from covering the third press briefing.

The trouble started when the Cameraman of Channels Television called all Journalists sitting at the downstair of the seat of power to go to the upstair, the security operatives ordered that only those with face mask would be allow to cover the briefing.

Multitude of the anxious Journalists were screened out as it took the swift intervention of the Director General Strategic Communications and Press Affairs to provide face mask to the screened Pressmen.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule commended Journalists in the State for covering the State in a positive way.

He explained that the State Government is extending the two weeks curfew imposed on the people of Karu, the gateway to the Federal Capital Territory with the sole aim of curbing the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Governor Sule said additional concerted measures was for Government to extend the curfew and restriction to ten days.

He however said the State Government has sunked boreholes in Karu Local Government to compliment water vendors who are also affected in the lockdown.

“Major markets remind closed, civil servants from level 6-12 should work from home,though we are exempting essential works from the lockdown”.

“Beer parlours,video clubs,gathering at naming ceremony,marriage are banned for now”.

The appealed to the people of State to expect more palliative coming their way in two weeks time.

“We are expecting rice,Indomie,macaroni,spaghetti,adding that the vulnerable has benefited from 1,200 bags of 25Kg of rice per trailer and 600 bags of 50kg to the thirteen Local Governments.

He further maintained that the State received a donation of N76m from Bank and spirited individual.