Federal lawmakers from Kano state have shown their solidarity and support for the state government with different donations to the Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 inaugurated by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

A press statement issued by the commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that Senator representing Kano North, Senator Barau Jibrin donated the sum of N4, 000, 000.00 million, while Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya representing Kano Central and Kano South respectively contributed N2, 000, 000.00 million each.

In the same vein, the House Leader at the Green Chamber, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa together with 10 other members donated the sum of N1, 00,000.00 each.

The members are Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Hon. Mustapha Bala Dawaki, Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed, Hon Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, Hon. Munir Babba Dan’Agundi, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, Hon Abubakar Jibrin Bichi, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Goro, and Hon. Hafizu Sani.

Malam Garba also announced that 13 other members of the House of Representatives collectively made a donation of the sum of N3, 250, 000.0 million.

He said the Director- General, National Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu Shu’aibu donated the sum of N1, 000, 000.00 million.

The commissioner, according to the statement, urged organizations and well to do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee set up to seek and collect donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano.

It said anyone willing to donate to the committee in cash should pay/transfer to this account: Kano State COVID-19 Support, UBA, Account No: 1022751785.

Donations in kind are also collected at a warehouse at number 94, Maganda Road and Kano State Government Printing Press, Emir’s Palace Road.