From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the state.

The confirmation was made on Tuesday by the deputy Governor Senator Baba Tella while briefing newsmen on the update on the pandemic of the virus at the isolation center in Bayara a suberb of Bauchi

He said that three centers have been designated to combat the outbreak of the virus in the state.

Senator Baba Tella explained that out of the the ty more samples carried to Abuja for testing one return positive and has been in isolation for medical attention.

According him the state currently facing serious challenges of testing kits and materials saying that only 10, 20 and sometimes 30 kits are available for storing blood needed to be tested.

Speaking on the lockdown he appealed to the people of the state to always obey government and Health workers instruction on prevention and precaution measures to advert the spread the virus.