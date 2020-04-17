Dr Yusuf Abdullahi, Acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, has advised Nigerians against relaxing measures for guarding against the spread of new coronavirus.

Abdullahi, who gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said that Nigeria had yet to be out of COVID-19.

He said that the advice became pertinent as some people might want to relax as a result of successes recorded in the fight against the virus.

According to him, any complacency may result in consequences that Nigeria might not cope with.

“This is not the time for relaxation. Nigerians must not be complacent on an issue such as a pandemic that can lead to death of thousands within a short time.

“This is the time for Nigerians to abide by the directives from governments and health authorities, especially the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

“It is a serious issue; it is a disease that you don’t know how many people will be infected.

”Look at Kano, just one case few days ago; now you can see what is happening. People must be proactive and not relax,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that lockdown was the best option for preventing the coronavirus spread.

“We know that the lockdown is just for a period; it will help us to record only few cases of the disease.

“This period will pass; this is our prayer,’’ he said.

The acting chairman appealed to governments and well-meaning Nigerians to give palliatives to the poor to ameliorate the effects of the lockdown.