From Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

A reknown Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has advised Muslims all over the World to intensify in Special prayers to almighty Allah to have mercy on his creatures in the whole world and end this Pandemic.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi gave the advice in Bauchi while speaking with newsmen, He said it’s worrisome the way the outbreak of the COVID 19 continue to be the major challenges that affected countries all over the world, and its people who invited the pandemic because of their sins by trying to legalize immoral acts prohibited by Allah like, Gay Marriage, lesbianism, gambling and many other verses even in Mecca and Medina today they established gambling houses it looks like inviting the wrath of Allah upon his creatures”

He said Muslims all over the world must rise to defeat the pandemic through supplications by seeking forgiveness of their sins, glorifying the name of Allah and offering salutations to the holy prophet Mohammed Peace be upon him.

The Scholar asks Muslims to recite Surat Fatiha one time, Astagfirullah 4444, Salutation to the Prophet Salatul Fatih or any of the salutations 4444 and La’ilaha Illallah 4444 and verse in Surat ddukhani Rabbanakshif aanal azaba ,innamuminuwn 4444.

Sheikh Dahiru advised Muslims not to close mosques for Jumma’at[A1] prayer or Tarawih Prayers during Ramadan, “ since they said they prohibited large congregations let 12 people stand for Jumma’at Prayer in every Mosque, let at least seven people attended the Tarawih prayers at least by doing so the mosques were not close”

He said this Year Ramadan Tafsir will be conducted in Bauchi in his House, not Kaduna due to the circumstances we have found ourselves and assured that the annual Ramadan Tafsir will be recorded and disseminated to people across the country via mass medium and advised People to follow strictly advise giving to us by the Medical experts by observing social distance, hand washing and other advice.

The Scholar who is the leader of Tijjaniyya adherents said “ with regards to countering the phenomenon Muslims must pray to Allah by the virtue of the Prophet Mohammed and his Miracles, by the virtue of the Holy Quran and its verses and his exalted servants we ask Allah to have mercy upon the whole world to reach an end to this pandemic soon and to give us stability to continue to perform our ibadah and spiritual activities in the coming Ramadan such as Tafsir, Umrah and Hajj”.