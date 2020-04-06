Determined to fight the dreaded COVID-19 Pandemic from all fronts, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Monday extended the compulsory public holiday for civil servants in the state for another two weeks.

Ganduje, while receiving Progress Report from the 40-member Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello and co-chaired by Alhaji Aminu Dantata directed civil servants in the state to continue observing the stay-at-home order for another two weeks so as to avoid unnecessary outbreak or spread of the deadly Corona Virus in the state.

Ganduje who received the Committee at Africa House, Government House commended them for the good job they have been doing and expressed strong confidence in their activities so far.

247ureport.com reports that Kano rate remains free from the deadly Corona Virus as it has not recorded any single case so far.

Ganduje said that the extension of the two weeks compulsory holiday became necessary following his determination to ensure that all proactive measures are put in place to avoid the outbreak of the dangerous Corona Virus in the ancient commercial city of Kano.

He also appealed to Kano residents to strictly adhere to directives from the Federal Ministry of Health and the state government, urging them to continue to observe social distancing,

wash their hands regularly and stay-at-home order to avoid being infection and spreading of the dreaded virus which has continued to ravage the world.

Ganduje also maintained that the border closure order remain valid, promising residents that his administration will do everything possible to combat the deadly virus in the state.

247ureports.com recalls that Kano state Executive Council had directed civil servants to stay off office for 14 days as from Wednesday, March 25 as part of efforts to safeguard the lives of the people of the state and prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus to the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner’ for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on the outcome of the special session of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, last month, said that essential service workers to be identified by the government are exempted from the stay at home order.

The Commissioner’ explained that the council approved the measures to ensure prevention and contain the spread of the virus through contacts at government offices across the state.

Malam Garba said that while the state is yet to record a single case of the deadly disease, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the council has from Wednesday, banned the inflow of large capacity buses into the state.

He said this was in consideration of the risk involved in the mode of operations of the buses that involves stuffing of passengers and the unorderly sitting arrangement in the buses.

The state government, the statement added, is working tirelessly to ensure the virus do not find its way to the state and if it does, the government is prepared to control and manage it.

The Commissioner urged residents to ensure adherence to health instructions released by the Federal and the state’s Ministry of Health on how to prevent the disease as well as ensure personal hygiene.